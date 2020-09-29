Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

09/29/2020 | 02:02am EDT

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced yesterday that it has settled with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA, “FCA N.V.”) the SEC’s investigation into certain emissions-related disclosures by FCA N.V. in early 2016. The settlement includes a payment of $9.5 million.

London, 29 September 2020

For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 31111
Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
