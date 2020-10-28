Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : returns to profit in third quarter as North America posts record results

10/28/2020 | 07:44am EDT
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler returned to an operating profit in the third quarter led by a strong performance in its U.S. operations after an industry rout triggered by the pandemic in the first half of the year.

The Italian-American car maker on Wednesday posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2.28 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for the July-September quarter, topping the 1.152 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

"Our record results were driven by our team's tremendous performance in North America," CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

Operating profit rose 26% to a record 2.544 billion euros in North America, with a 13.8% margin versus 10.6% a year earlier.

Adjusted EBIT was slightly positive in Latin America, while the carmaker posted an operating loss in the EMEA and APAC regions and in its Maserati unit.

Milan-listed shares in FCA trimmed losses after the results were released. By 1130 GMT they were down 2.2%, versus a 2.9% fall for Italy's blue chip index.

FCA, which earlier this year withdrew its guidance for the year, forecast a 3-3.5 billion euro adjusted EBIT for 2020, but added that its new guidance assumed no further significant disruptions from COVID-19.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -2.78% 10.682 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
PEUGEOT SA -2.78% 15.735 Real-time Quote.-24.04%
Financials
Sales 2020 85 758 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2020 -798 M -937 M -937 M
Net cash 2020 500 M 588 M 588 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 306 M 20 481 M 20 323 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,97 €
Last Close Price 10,99 €
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-16.67%20 481
BYD COMPANY LIMITED263.96%54 626
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-11.57%36 747
FERRARI N.V.11.96%34 241
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.85%29 360
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-20.00%15 698
