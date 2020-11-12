Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler, Engie to Launch Electric-Vehicle Focused Joint Venture

11/12/2020 | 02:42am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Engie EPS are teaming up to enhance their position in the electric-vehicle sector in Europe.

The companies said Thursday that they signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture that will offer charging infrastructure and other products and solutions for electric-vehicle customers in Europe.

Engie EPS is part of France's Engie SA group and focuses on energy storage systems, microgrids and eMobility.

The partners expect the incorporation of the joint venture to take place in the first quarter of next year.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 4.78% 11.505 Real-time Quote.15.88%
ENGIE 2.42% 12.265 Real-time Quote.-14.83%
ENGIE EPS S.A. 0.42% 9.6 Real-time Quote.6.67%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 0.83% 12.322 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
Financials
Sales 2020 86 464 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2020 -267 M -314 M -314 M
Net cash 2020 2 508 M 2 951 M 2 951 M
P/E ratio 2020 -40,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 404 M 22 822 M 22 831 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,87 €
Last Close Price 12,32 €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-6.61%22 822
BYD COMPANY LIMITED304.12%71 812
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED10.06%46 958
FERRARI N.V.26.42%37 799
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-6.74%27 623
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-12.58%17 748
