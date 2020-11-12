Fiat Chrysler, Engie to Launch Electric-Vehicle Focused Joint Venture

By Pietro Lombardi

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Engie EPS are teaming up to enhance their position in the electric-vehicle sector in Europe.

The companies said Thursday that they signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture that will offer charging infrastructure and other products and solutions for electric-vehicle customers in Europe.

Engie EPS is part of France's Engie SA group and focuses on energy storage systems, microgrids and eMobility.

The partners expect the incorporation of the joint venture to take place in the first quarter of next year.

