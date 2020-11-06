Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler, PSA win Brazil antitrust approval for merger

11/06/2020 | 12:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A car is displayed at the entrance of the FCA Italy headquarters in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have won a green light from Brazil's competition watchdog for their planned $38 billion merger, the regulator said.

Brazil's CADE said in a document on its website that it had approved the operation without restrictions.

In confirming the ruling, FCA and PSA said it was now expected to become final within 15 days under Brazilian law.

The two companies are set to win European Union's approval for their merger, people close to the matter said last month, removing a major potential hurdle towards the closing of the deal and the creation of Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker.

The two carmakers aim to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2021.

The tie-up plan has already been cleared by several antitrust authorities around the world, including in the United States, China, Japan and Russia.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Valentina Za)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.13% 6.4525 Delayed Quote.47.22%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -1.65% 11.236 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
PEUGEOT SA -2.66% 16.47 Real-time Quote.-20.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.91% 77.43416 Delayed Quote.24.46%
Financials
Sales 2020 85 578 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2020 -451 M -536 M -536 M
Net cash 2020 2 412 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 990 M 21 386 M 21 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,66 €
Last Close Price 11,42 €
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-15.34%21 274
BYD COMPANY LIMITED407.59%73 994
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED15.30%48 344
FERRARI N.V.25.10%38 259
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.63%28 989
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-11.44%18 594
