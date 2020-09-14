Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler to Cut Dividend Ahead of Merger With PSA Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

By Eric Sylvers and Ben Dummett

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group changed the terms of their merger to preserve cash as the two car makers shore up their financial positions following the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiat Chrysler will now pay a dividend of EUR2.9 billion to its shareholders ahead of the closing of the merger, down from the previously agreed EUR5.5 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Monday.

PSA, which owns the Peugeot and Citroën brands, agreed to scrap an agreement to spin off its 46% stake in auto parts maker Faurecia SE ahead of the closing. Instead, the stake of publicly traded Faurecia, which is worth about EUR2.7 billion, will be spun off following the closing.

The companies said they are still on track to complete the deal by the end of March.

The cut to the cash portion of the dividend comes after Fiat Chrysler, like most of its peers, reported a second-quarter loss as coronavirus lockdowns halted production and led to a drop in sales. While Fiat Chrysler has abundant liquidity, in the second quarter it burned much more cash than it had coming in.

Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com and Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE 3.43% 42.5 Real-time Quote.-14.45%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 0.70% 9.983 Delayed Quote.-24.86%
PEUGEOT SA 0.75% 16.19 Real-time Quote.-24.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
05:26pFiat Chrysler to Cut Dividend Ahead of Merger With PSA Group
DJ
05:04pFiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA revise merger terms due to COVID-19 crisis
RE
05:01pFiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA revise merger terms due to COVID-19 crisis
RE
04:32pFiat Chrysler to Cut Dividend Ahead of Merger With PSA Group -- Update
DJ
04:23pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA and Groupe PSA amend their Combination Agreeme..
AQ
04:23pFCA and Groupe PSA amend their Combination Agreement to further strengthen St..
GL
09/11FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Mopar Makes It Easy to 'Step' Into Ram Truck
AQ
09/11FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA Unveils 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Pursuit..
PU
09/11Fiat Puts Hope in Maserati's Prestige -- WSJ
DJ
09/10Fiat Chrysler Looks to Maserati to Jump-Start Stalled European Business
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 84 979 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2020 -944 M -1 119 M -1 119 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 713 M 18 659 M 18 638 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,09 €
Last Close Price 9,98 €
Spread / Highest target 190%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-24.34%18 471
FERRARI N.V.15.81%35 420
BYD COMPANY LIMITED122.39%34 483
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.53%32 462
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.37%29 597
EXOR N.V.-28.98%13 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group