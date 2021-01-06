Italy not ruling out stake in new automaker Stellantis -report

MILAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Italy could take a stake in
newly-created automaker Stellantis but any such investment would
be made in a consensual way, Italy's deputy Economy Minister
Antonio Misiani told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and
Peugeot maker PSA shareholders on Monday approved a
$52 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest
carmaker.
"A possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of
the new group, similar to that of the French government ...
cannot and must not be a taboo", Misiani told La Repubblica.
Misiani said this was because Stellantis involves the
national interest from an employment and industrial point of
view, adding that a possible investment should take place under
certain conditions "which do not exist at the moment".
Both FCA and PSA declined to comment on the deputy
minister's quotes.
Paris, which is currently one of PSA's largest shareholders,
will hold a 6.2% stake in Stellantis through French public bank
BPI France once the merger is completed.
Exor, the Agnelli family's holding which is FCA's main
shareholder, would become Stellantis's largest single investor
with a 14.4% stake.
FCA and PSA expect to complete their tie-up on Jan. 16.
The Italian deputy minister also pointed out the need to go
beyond incentive mechanisms already in place and adopt a new
medium to long term perspective, which would include
environmental goals.
"Technological challenges intersect with the ecological
transition (...). This is precisely why important resources
could come from the EU Recovery fund, which pays a lot of
attention to decarbonisation," he said.
