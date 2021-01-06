Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy not ruling out stake in new automaker Stellantis -report

01/06/2021 | 04:10am EST




MILAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Italy could take a stake in newly-created automaker Stellantis but any such investment would be made in a consensual way, Italy's deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA shareholders on Monday approved a $52 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest carmaker.

"A possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of the new group, similar to that of the French government ... cannot and must not be a taboo", Misiani told La Repubblica.

Misiani said this was because Stellantis involves the national interest from an employment and industrial point of view, adding that a possible investment should take place under certain conditions "which do not exist at the moment".

Both FCA and PSA declined to comment on the deputy minister's quotes.

Paris, which is currently one of PSA's largest shareholders, will hold a 6.2% stake in Stellantis through French public bank BPI France once the merger is completed.

Exor, the Agnelli family's holding which is FCA's main shareholder, would become Stellantis's largest single investor with a 14.4% stake.

FCA and PSA expect to complete their tie-up on Jan. 16.

The Italian deputy minister also pointed out the need to go beyond incentive mechanisms already in place and adopt a new medium to long term perspective, which would include environmental goals.

"Technological challenges intersect with the ecological transition (...). This is precisely why important resources could come from the EU Recovery fund, which pays a lot of attention to decarbonisation," he said. (Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -0.09% 65.54 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 0.24% 14.906 Delayed Quote.1.23%
PEUGEOT SA 0.53% 22.82 Real-time Quote.1.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 86 153 M 106 B 106 B
Net income 2020 66,2 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net cash 2020 2 730 M 3 362 M 3 362 M
P/E ratio 2020 -152x
Yield 2020 13,2%
Capitalization 23 369 M 28 698 M 28 784 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,63 €
Last Close Price 14,84 €
Spread / Highest target 95,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Mark Stewart Chief Operating Officer-North America
Antonio Filosa Chief Operating Officer-Latin America
Pietro Gorlier COO-Europe, Middle East & Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.1.23%28 698
BYD COMPANY LIMITED12.99%88 841
FERRARI N.V.-1.50%41 768
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-7.08%40 844
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.08%31 613
EXOR N.V.-1.00%18 606
