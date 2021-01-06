Log in
MEDIA ADVISORY: Reveal of the All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Planned for January 7

01/06/2021 | 10:18am EST
January 5, 2021 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The most awarded SUV ever continues to expand into new territory. The Jeep® brand will unveil the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee at noon EST on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The all-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee breaks new ground in exceptional performance, comfort and functionality while continuing its legacy as the most awarded and celebrated SUV ever with legendary 4x4 capability, improved on-road refinement, and premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out.

The reveal will be streamed online and available for public viewing on the Jeep YouTube page at www.youtube.com/Jeep.

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:17:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
