Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/28 02:30:10 pm
9.405 EUR   -0.48%
01:40pSTATEMENT : Floor Mats
PU
11:31aBORGWARNER : to Supply EGR Modules for FCA Mild Hybrids
AQ
08/27HAGENS BERMAN : Dodge 1500 Truck Owners Sue Fiat Chrysler for Defect Causing Risk of Vehicle Fire
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Statement: Floor Mats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
August 28, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 186,233 pickup trucks, globally, because their adjustable pedals may be positioned in a location that affords insufficient clearance with all-weather floor mats.

FCA is unaware of any related accidents or injuries. These and all FCA vehicles are equipped with brake-throttle override, which enables continuous brake-pedal application to automatically overcome simultaneous accelerator-pedal application.

Affected customers will receive recall notices. In the interim, FCA advises those who ordered all-weather mats as a factory-installed item, to contact their dealers, who will modify the mats pending replacement with a new design.

An estimated one percent of the recall population may exhibit this issue. Should customers observe insufficient accelerator-pedal clearance, or they are unable to visit their dealers in a timely fashion, FCA recommends they remove their all-weather floor mats until they obtain service.

This recall follows an FCA investigation launched after a customer reported a floor mat interfered with the accelerator pedal while driving. The customer used brake-throttle override to safely stop the vehicle.

Introduced to FCA's lineup in 2003, brake-throttle override has been standard equipment on all FCA vehicles since 2011.

The recall is limited to certain model-year 2019-2020 Ram 1500 pickups equipped with adjustable pedals. Recall notices will advise customers to bring in their floor mats for modification, pending exchange for new mats with an improved design.

The campaign covers an estimated 160,229 vehicles in the U.S. and additional vehicles in Canada (est. 21,937), Mexico (est. 872) and certain markets outside North America (3,195).

Also subject to recall are an estimated 43,148 all-weather floor mats sold as aftermarket equipment. Affected customers will be advised to bring their mats to a dealer for modification, pending replacement.

In the interim, these customers may also contact their dealers if they have concerns.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 17:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
01:40pSTATEMENT : Floor Mats
PU
11:31aBORGWARNER : to Supply EGR Modules for FCA Mild Hybrids
AQ
08/27HAGENS BERMAN : Dodge 1500 Truck Owners Sue Fiat Chrysler for Defect Causing Ris..
BU
08/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Prosecutor says federal takeover of UAW still an o..
RE
08/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Jeep Brand Announces #JeepTopCanine Winner, Bear, ..
AQ
08/27BORGWARNER : to Supply EGR Modules for FCA Mild Hybrids; Technology improves emi..
AQ
08/26FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Wrangler Repeat on Auto..
AQ
08/26FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Dodge Announces Pricing for New 2021 Durango Lineu..
AQ
08/25FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Chrysler Pacifica Makes the Grade as a Cars.com To..
AQ
08/24FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 85 084 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2020 -903 M -1 074 M -1 074 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 874 M 17 692 M 17 701 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,98 €
Last Close Price 9,45 €
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-28.38%17 544
FERRARI N.V.18.10%36 120
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.59%32 538
BYD COMPANY LIMITED98.58%31 686
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.59%28 996
EXOR N.V.-26.55%13 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group