Statement: Floor Mats

August 28, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 186,233 pickup trucks, globally, because their adjustable pedals may be positioned in a location that affords insufficient clearance with all-weather floor mats.

FCA is unaware of any related accidents or injuries. These and all FCA vehicles are equipped with brake-throttle override, which enables continuous brake-pedal application to automatically overcome simultaneous accelerator-pedal application.

Affected customers will receive recall notices. In the interim, FCA advises those who ordered all-weather mats as a factory-installed item, to contact their dealers, who will modify the mats pending replacement with a new design.

An estimated one percent of the recall population may exhibit this issue. Should customers observe insufficient accelerator-pedal clearance, or they are unable to visit their dealers in a timely fashion, FCA recommends they remove their all-weather floor mats until they obtain service.

This recall follows an FCA investigation launched after a customer reported a floor mat interfered with the accelerator pedal while driving. The customer used brake-throttle override to safely stop the vehicle.

Introduced to FCA's lineup in 2003, brake-throttle override has been standard equipment on all FCA vehicles since 2011.

The recall is limited to certain model-year 2019-2020 Ram 1500 pickups equipped with adjustable pedals. Recall notices will advise customers to bring in their floor mats for modification, pending exchange for new mats with an improved design.

The campaign covers an estimated 160,229 vehicles in the U.S. and additional vehicles in Canada (est. 21,937), Mexico (est. 872) and certain markets outside North America (3,195).

Also subject to recall are an estimated 43,148 all-weather floor mats sold as aftermarket equipment. Affected customers will be advised to bring their mats to a dealer for modification, pending replacement.

In the interim, these customers may also contact their dealers if they have concerns.

