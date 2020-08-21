Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Statement: Powertrain Control Module Software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:01am EDT
August 21, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 58,016 vehicles in the U.S. to update certain powertrain software that will help prevent engine stall.

An FCA investigation discovered the tone wheel in a small percentage of engines may, over time, lose magnetic material. Should this occur, it may disrupt signal transmission to a sensor that monitors crankshaft position - a condition that may contribute to engine stall.
FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. However, the Company urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices; mailing will begin no later than Oct. 1.
Customers with additional questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call (800) 853-1403.

Covered by the recall are model-year 2014-2019 Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs equipped with 3.0-liter diesel engines. Service will be provided free of charge.
Like-model vehicles equipped with gasoline engines are not subject to this recall. And vehicles equipped with FCA's newer, third-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 are similarly unaffected.
Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 22,079) and certain markets outside North America (est. 51,879), a population that also includes model-year 2014-2019 Chrysler 300 full-size sedans equipped with 3.0-liter diesel engines.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
05:01aSTATEMENT : Powertrain Control Module Software
PU
08/20FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Pricing Announced for All-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX an..
PU
08/19SOLD OUT :  702 Orders for Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition Filled in Less Than a Day
PU
08/18ALL-NEW 2021 RAM 1500 TRX : Quickest, Fastest and Most Powerful Mass-produced Tr..
AQ
08/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Ram Announces 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition; U...
AQ
08/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Cesare Romiti, who steered Fiat through tough time..
AQ
08/17Defying Trump, California locks in vehicle emission deals with major automake..
RE
08/17Defying Trump, California locks in vehicle emission deals with major automake..
RE
08/17Get a Car Deal with Fiat Chrysler -- Heard on the Street
DJ
08/17China's Geely Automobile trims full-year sales outlook after profit plunge
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 85 084 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2020 -903 M -1 066 M -1 066 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 871 M 17 615 M 17 567 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,98 €
Last Close Price 9,45 €
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-28.39%17 615
FERRARI N.V.17.62%35 972
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-23.86%31 080
BYD COMPANY LIMITED80.69%29 368
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.35%28 215
EXOR N.V.-25.22%14 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group