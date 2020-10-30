U.S., Brazil see room for global ethanol growth before transition to EVs

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States and Brazil,
the two leading ethanol producers, see potential for a large
increase in global use of the biofuel as an outright way to cut
carbon emissions while the world transitions to all-electric
cars, according to industry representatives this week.
"There is a lot of hope (to cut emissions) related to
electric vehicles, but the current fleet will still be around
for a long time," said Brian Healy, director for ethanol market
development at the U.S. Grains Council, adding that biofuel
blending in combustion engine cars is the quickest way to
improve air quality.
Speaking during the Datagro's International Conference on
Sugar and Ethanol this week, Healy said countries should move
faster to implement plans to blend ethanol to gasoline.
Several countries and regions around the world are
discussing or setting targets to increase use of biofuels such
as China, Canada, Britain, India, Mexico, Vietnam, South Africa
and Australia. But there have been delays everywhere.
Analysts see an unwillingness from some countries to depend
on renewable energy sources if they can not produce them, as is
the case with China which postponed its target for a national
E10 blending policy.
Lara Bacellar, trading manager at Brazil's Copersucar SA,
one of the world's largest ethanol merchants, said that if all
mandates and policies for blending in the world were fulfilled,
including the U.S. E15 proposition, demand could jump as much as
55 billion liters (12.1 billion gallons) per year.
"Those actions would go in the direction to meet the Paris
climate agreement, using a product that is efficient to cut
emissions and is available," she said.
Experts see blending as a particularly wise strategy to cut
pollution in emerging economies, where the EV revolution is seen
taking much longer to happen due to the need of heavy
investments in the charging infrastructure.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira
Editing by Marguerita Choy)