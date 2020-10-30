Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S., Brazil see room for global ethanol growth before transition to EVs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States and Brazil, the two leading ethanol producers, see potential for a large increase in global use of the biofuel as an outright way to cut carbon emissions while the world transitions to all-electric cars, according to industry representatives this week.

"There is a lot of hope (to cut emissions) related to electric vehicles, but the current fleet will still be around for a long time," said Brian Healy, director for ethanol market development at the U.S. Grains Council, adding that biofuel blending in combustion engine cars is the quickest way to improve air quality.

Speaking during the Datagro's International Conference on Sugar and Ethanol this week, Healy said countries should move faster to implement plans to blend ethanol to gasoline.

Several countries and regions around the world are discussing or setting targets to increase use of biofuels such as China, Canada, Britain, India, Mexico, Vietnam, South Africa and Australia. But there have been delays everywhere.

Analysts see an unwillingness from some countries to depend on renewable energy sources if they can not produce them, as is the case with China which postponed its target for a national E10 blending policy.

Lara Bacellar, trading manager at Brazil's Copersucar SA, one of the world's largest ethanol merchants, said that if all mandates and policies for blending in the world were fulfilled, including the U.S. E15 proposition, demand could jump as much as 55 billion liters (12.1 billion gallons) per year.

"Those actions would go in the direction to meet the Paris climate agreement, using a product that is efficient to cut emissions and is available," she said.

Experts see blending as a particularly wise strategy to cut pollution in emerging economies, where the EV revolution is seen taking much longer to happen due to the need of heavy investments in the charging infrastructure.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.94% 6.6828 Delayed Quote.49.50%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -0.21% 10.542 Delayed Quote.-19.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
12:47pU.S., Brazil see room for global ethanol growth before transition to EVs
RE
11:54aFACTBOX-What impact would a Biden presidency have on the auto industry?
RE
10/29FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Johnson Jr. Earns Win at 'Mopar Express Lane NHRA ..
AQ
10/29FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Mopar Releases Sketch of Jeep Concept
AQ
10/29VW Bounces Back but Warns About Infections in Europe and U.S.
DJ
10/29China's premium car buyers drive VW back to profit
RE
10/29China's premium car buyers drive VW back to profit
RE
10/29FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Alfa Romeo extend Sauber F1 naming rights deal int..
RE
10/29FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Alfa Romeo extends partnership with Sauber Motorsp..
PU
10/29Peugeot maker PSA whittles down Faurecia stake as part of Fiat deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 86 344 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2020 -697 M -812 M -812 M
Net cash 2020 1 367 M 1 593 M 1 593 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 629 M 19 391 M 19 377 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,50 €
Last Close Price 10,56 €
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-19.93%19 391
BYD COMPANY LIMITED303.09%61 251
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-4.82%39 500
FERRARI N.V.7.87%32 990
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.41%28 892
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-19.48%16 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group