FCA : Passes 25-Year Mark as Exclusive Sponsor of the National Black MBA Association Graduate Student Case Competition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Competition conducted at National Black MBA Association's Conference and Exposition

Event enables talented, high-potential MBA candidates from the nation's leading business schools to compete for $50,000 in scholarships

FCA has been exclusive sponsor of the competition since 1995

2020 Business Case: The Evolution - The Ideal Digital Retailing Experience

Talented MBA candidates from 36 of the nation's leading business schools competed for $50,000 in scholarships in the 2020 National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Graduate Student Case Competition®, sponsored by FCA.

The NBMBAA/FCA Graduate Student Case Competition is an annual event that gives high-potential graduate students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and problem-solving skills in a formal competition.

The competition is held each year as part of the NBMBAA's annual conference and career fair. This year, the conference and career fair went virtual, September 23-25, with winning teams announced on Wednesday, September 23.

"FCA is proud to continue its several decades-long support of the National Black MBA Association and the Graduate Student Case Competition," said Lottie Holland, Director, Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement & Talent Acquisition, FCA – North America. "The competition is a showcase event for diversity, leadership and student achievement that enables our company to demonstrate our commitment to identifying, recruiting and developing diverse talent and future business leaders."

FCA has been the exclusive sponsor of the Graduate Student Case Competition since 1995. Over that time, more than 2,600 graduate students have participated in the competition.

During the competition, teams are given a business case from which they develop business solutions. Each student team then prepares and presents its case to a panel of experienced business executives. Teams are judged on their analysis of the cast, the feasibility of their recommendations and the quality of their presentations.

The 2020 NBMBAA Business Case was entitled "The Evolution: The Ideal Digital Retailing Experience." The teams assumed the role of an independent consultant firm advising a fictional automotive client on how best to use dealer digital retailing solutions in accordance with state franchise laws.

This year, the students from the University of Texas at Austin took home the first place trophy as national champions and $25,000 in scholarships. The second and third place teams represented Georgia State University and New York University, earning $15,000 and $10,000 in scholarships, respectively.

An important way FCA pursues its long-standing commitment to diversity is by supporting many diversity-serving organizations around North America, particularly in the company's pursuit of diverse talent, which is a key ingredient in fueling its innovation. "These efforts enable FCA to make strategic investments in talent and to sustain a diverse and inclusive pipeline of future leaders, allowing FCA to be responsive to diverse customers and communities," Holland said.

National Black MBA Association

The NBMBAA has grown from a two-day conference to one of the country's largest professional, minority organizations with 9,000+ members, 45 professional chapters, 35 Leaders of Tomorrow® (LOT®) programs and more than 300 corporate partners. The organization is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA