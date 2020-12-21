Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : Chrysler Pacifica Claims CarBuzz 2020 Family Fun Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is the best when it comes to entertaining the entire family, according to CarBuzz. The automotive industry website has named the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica winner of the 2020 CarBuzz Family Fun award.

The award marks 140 honors and industry accolades for Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last four years.

"The Pacifica has turned the minivan segment on its head, appealing to a broader range of image-conscious family buyers than ever before. But it's done so in a way that makes family motoring fun again," said CarBuzz Managing Editor Roger Biermann. "The 2019 Pacifica had already impressed as a runner-up in last year's CarBuzz Awards, but meaningful updates for the 2020 and 2021 model years, including the addition of all-wheel drive (AWD), the ultra-luxurious Pinnacle model and refreshed styling, made the Pacifica impossible to ignore this time around. All-weather ability in the form of the Pacifica AWD, world-beating gas mileage from the Pacifica Hybrid, and the industry's best infotainment system found in a minivan, courtesy of Uconnect 5, were all key factors in awarding this year's winner. There is simply no other family car with this breadth of ability, technology and features, making the 2021 Pacifica a worthy winner in our eyes."

The 2021 Dodge Durango joined Pacifica as two of three finalists for the 2020 CarBuzz Family Fun award. Dodge Durango, the ultimate, no-compromise SUV and Charger of the three-row SUV segment, raises the bar for 2021 with new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired driver-centric cockpit, five-times-faster Uconnect 5 on the largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen and more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever.

Family Room on Four Wheels: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, redesigned with a more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern exterior expression and utility-vehicle-inspired design cues on the inside and out, also comes loaded with family-friendly features.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica's available rear-seat Uconnect Theater offers the most built-in games and the best family entertainment system in its class. Four new games, including Concentration, Chess, Chrysler Says and Backgammon, join nine existing games, including Are We There Yet and the License Plate Game.

The 2021 Pacifica – the most technologically advanced minivan in its class – features the all-new Uconnect 5 system, which delivers the largest standard touchscreen in its class, operating speeds five times faster than the outgoing system, in-vehicle Amazon Alexa capabilities and much more.

New segment-first USB Type C ports in the Pacifica charge devices up to four times faster than standard USB outlets, keeping all family members connected while on the go. A new FamCAM interior camera allows parents to view child seat occupants in the rear and even zoom in on passengers, and the new top-of-the line Pinnacle model features the most luxurious interior in its class, a new integrated Ultra console, premium quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats and unique new matching second-row lumbar comfort pillows.

The 2021 Pacifica brings the fun without sacrificing capability, offering the most advanced AWD system in its class and the only to deliver AWD along with Stow 'n Go seating, as well as 97 standard safety features – the most standard safety features in the industry.

CarBuzz

CarBuzz provides consumers with industry news and features posted daily to an app and website. A complete Buyer's Guide and BuzzScore rating system helps buyers to make purchasing decisions by means of comprehensive reviews. For more information on the 2020 CarBuzz Family Fun Award, visit www.carbuzz.com.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers families a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Chrysler brand and FCA news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica



View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chrysler-pacifica-claims-carbuzz-2020-family-fun-award-301196925.html

SOURCE FCA