Fibocom Launches the 5G AIoT Commercialized Products Handbook, Exploring New 5G Values

Fibocom, together with China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Qualcomm, UNISOC, MediaTek and many IoT industry partners, officially launched the "5G AIoT Commercialized Products Handbook (CN)" On September 6, 2021. The handbook breaks the industry boundary with collective power and exploring new business value with technology integration. The English version has been released for the global readers before MWC LA (Mobile World Congress Los Angeles).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005461/en/

To download the handbook, please visit: https://www.fibocom.com/en/applicationcases/5g-aiot-commercialized-products-handbook.html?id=2527 (Photo: Fibocom)

IoT, 5G, AI, block chain, cloud computing, big data and AR/VR converge and develop together to form an integrated solution for IoT. As a leading global IoT wireless module and solution provider, Fibocom continues to launch high-performance and cost-effective 4G/5G modules, smart modules and automotive-grade modules for the industry, realizing the precise matching of chip technology to industry demand, driving the maturity of IoT industry with scale, and empowering the government, enterprises, families and individuals with smart connectivity.

Fibocom’s 5G AIoT Product Handbook brings together the case studies of Fibocom’s industry partners and customers in the field of 5G AIoT, showcasing the applications based on Fibocom’s solutions in scenarios such as IIoT, smart grid, C-V2X, sharing economy, smart payment, HD live stream, smart healthcare, smart retail, etc. It is enlightening for those who want to discover new opportunity with 5G technology, as well as for those who wish to understand the major achievements of 5G AIoT in China.

To download the handbook, please visit: https://www.fibocom.com/en/applicationcases/5g-aiot-commercialized-products-handbook.html?id=2527

For more information, please visit:

To contact the Fibocom Sales Desk, visit Contact Sales

Resources

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005461/en/