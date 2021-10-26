Log in
    300638   CNE100002P67

FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC.

(300638)
Fibocom Launches the 5G AIoT Commercialized Products Handbook, Exploring New 5G Values

10/26/2021
Fibocom, together with China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Qualcomm, UNISOC, MediaTek and many IoT industry partners, officially launched the "5G AIoT Commercialized Products Handbook (CN)" On September 6, 2021. The handbook breaks the industry boundary with collective power and exploring new business value with technology integration. The English version has been released for the global readers before MWC LA (Mobile World Congress Los Angeles).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005461/en/

IoT, 5G, AI, block chain, cloud computing, big data and AR/VR converge and develop together to form an integrated solution for IoT. As a leading global IoT wireless module and solution provider, Fibocom continues to launch high-performance and cost-effective 4G/5G modules, smart modules and automotive-grade modules for the industry, realizing the precise matching of chip technology to industry demand, driving the maturity of IoT industry with scale, and empowering the government, enterprises, families and individuals with smart connectivity.

Fibocom’s 5G AIoT Product Handbook brings together the case studies of Fibocom’s industry partners and customers in the field of 5G AIoT, showcasing the applications based on Fibocom’s solutions in scenarios such as IIoT, smart grid, C-V2X, sharing economy, smart payment, HD live stream, smart healthcare, smart retail, etc. It is enlightening for those who want to discover new opportunity with 5G technology, as well as for those who wish to understand the major achievements of 5G AIoT in China.

To download the handbook, please visit: https://www.fibocom.com/en/applicationcases/5g-aiot-commercialized-products-handbook.html?id=2527

For more information, please visit:

To contact the Fibocom Sales Desk, visit Contact Sales

Resources

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 066 M 637 M 637 M
Net income 2021 434 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 19 394 M 3 037 M 3 040 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 275
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC.
Fibocom Wireless Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 47,45 CNY
Average target price 55,67 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ling Peng Ying General Manager & Director
Shi Jiang Chen CFO, Board Secretary & Deputy General Manager
Tian Yu Zhang Chairman
Min Shu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ning Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC.34.78%3 071
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.22%232 566
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.44.60%41 639
ERICSSON-1.53%37 252
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.87%35 405
NOKIA OYJ58.09%32 665