CI Banco SA Institucion de Banca Multiple FF/00939 is a Mexico-based company engaged in the real estate investment trust (REIT) operation. The Company focuses on the acquisition, construction, development, leasing and administration of industrial real estate assets in Mexico. The Company also provides financing secured by related leased properties. Its subsidiaries include TF Administradora S de RL de CV. The Company is directly controlled by Cibanco SA Institucion de Banca Multiple and indirectly by Tenedora CI SA de CV.

Sector Commercial REITs