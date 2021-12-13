Log in
    FUNO 11   MXCFFU000001

FIBRA UNO

(FUNO 11)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 12/10
20.63 MXN   +2.03%
02:26pFIBRA UNO : FUNO® Informs members of its Technical Committee
PU
11/05FIBRA UNO : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
11/05FIBRA UNO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Fibra UNO : FUNO® Informs members of its Technical Committee

12/13/2021 | 02:26pm EST
FUNO® INFORMS

Mexico City. December 10th, 2021.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO®" or "Fideicomiso Fibra Uno"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico and Latin America was informed of the continuance hostilities to certain members of its Technical Committee by Mr. Zaga, now, through a commercial lawsuit filed against them personally, for an amount of one billion pesos. These processes and controversies have caused journalistic and sensational reports that do not affect FUNO®'s activities. FUNO carried out an internal and external investigation of these events and concluded that these controversies are totally unrelated to FUNO® and its operations and that it has no implications to the entity whatsoever.

This release may contain certain estimates in the statements. These statements are not historical facts, and are based on the current view of FUNO® management of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, FUNO® performance and financial results. The words "anticipated", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and other similar expressions, related to FUNO®, are intended to identify estimates or forecasts. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that expected events, trends or results will actually occur. Statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

About Fibra Uno.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of september 30th, 2021, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 635 properties that totaled approximately 10.8 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations, high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO ® management team has more than 30 years of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 19:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 282 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2021 4 766 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 6 089 M 6 089 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 7,10%
Capitalization 81 544 M 3 903 M 3 892 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,83x
EV / Sales 2022 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 78,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,63 MXN
Average target price 28,24 MXN
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André El-Mann Arazi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isidoro Attié Laniado Director, Executive VP-Strategy & Finance
Ignacio Tortoriello Tortoriello VP-Management & Information Technology
Alfonso Arceo Oregón Vice President-Operations
Herminio Alonso Blanco Mendoza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIBRA UNO-8.31%3 903
EQUINIX, INC.11.72%71 843
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.78%47 421
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.90%37 876
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.18.92%32 843
SEGRO PLC48.69%22 417