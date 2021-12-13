Fibra UNO : FUNO® Informs members of its Technical Committee

FUNO® INFORMS

Mexico City. December 10th, 2021.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO®" or "Fideicomiso Fibra Uno"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico and Latin America was informed of the continuance hostilities to certain members of its Technical Committee by Mr. Zaga, now, through a commercial lawsuit filed against them personally, for an amount of one billion pesos. These processes and controversies have caused journalistic and sensational reports that do not affect FUNO®'s activities. FUNO carried out an internal and external investigation of these events and concluded that these controversies are totally unrelated to FUNO® and its operations and that it has no implications to the entity whatsoever.

This release may contain certain estimates in the statements. These statements are not historical facts, and are based on the current view of FUNO® management of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, FUNO® performance and financial results. The words "anticipated", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and other similar expressions, related to FUNO®, are intended to identify estimates or forecasts. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that expected events, trends or results will actually occur. Statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

