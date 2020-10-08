Log in
FIBRA UNO    FUNO 11

FIBRA UNO

(FUNO 11)
Fibra UNO : FUNO® announces that its properties in Cancun, Q. Roo, did not suffer major damage after Delta hurricane

10/08/2020 | 10:35am EDT

FUNO® ANNOUNCES THAT ITS PROPERTIES IN CANCUN, Q. ROO, DID NOT SUFFER MAJOR DAMAGE AFTER DELTA HURRICANE.

Mexico City, México, October 7th 2020.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO®" or "Fideicomiso Fibra Uno"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico announces that, as result of Hurricane Delta making landfall in Cancun, Quintana Roo, has carried out visual inspections of its properties located there and confirms that there is no visible structural damage after the initial inspection.

FUNO® will continue with the structural reviews according to its protocols and, if necessary, will carry out detailed structural reviews.

In addition, FUNO® informs that its properties have insurance coverage for damages derived from natural disasters, as well as rental loss coverage.

.................................

About Fibra Uno.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of June 30th, 2020, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 647 properties that totaled approximately 10.3 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations, high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO ® management team has more than 30 years of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 14:34:07 UTC
