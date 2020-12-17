Log in
Fibra UNO : FUNO® announces the full payment of its Revolving Credit Facility

12/17/2020
FIBRA UNO ANNOUNCES THE FULL PAYMENT OF ITS REVOLVING

CREDIT FACILITY

Mexico City. December 17th, 2020.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fibra Uno trust"), the first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust in Mexico announces that it has fully repaid the 50% draw down of its Sustainability linked Committed Revolving Credit Facility.

In 2015, we obtained our first committed credit facility for Ps. 7 billion and Us. 360 million, which we never used. In 2019, we renewed and expanded this line for a total amount of Ps. 13.5 billion and Us. 410 million.

In April 2020 we partially used this line in order to shore up the company's balance sheet and cash position and face the immediate future from a position of strength that presented an unknown and potentially adverse outlook.

Given the high degree of uncertainty perceived at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to draw down 50% of the revolving credit line in April 2020. This has been the only time that we have made a disposition of the line and the resource was kept in cash at all times.

It is important to mention that, our revolving credit line is linked to sustainability, in particular, to energy eco-efficiency. We achieved savings in the cost of funding due to the fact that we met the objective of reducing energy intensity in kilowatt hours per occupied square meter.

In this regard, our Deputy CEO, Gonzalo Robina, commented: "We decided to repay the revolving credit line at this time

mainly due to the resilience that our properties' portfolio hast shown: resilience that is based on our business model founded on excellent locations, best assets class at competitive rents, and that, together with our solid balance sheet, our relationship with tenants and suppliers, and the capacity of our management, are considered sufficient support to make the decision to fully repay this line at this time. However, we will continue to monitor the behavior of the sanitary and economic situation, both nationally and globally, to ensure the continued, sustained, and stable operation of our business".

About Fibra Uno.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of September 30th, 2020, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 620 properties that totaled approximately 10.5 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations, high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO ® management team has more than 30 years of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

