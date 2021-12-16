Fibra UNO : FUNO® updates its stakeholders

FUNO® UPDATES ITS STAKEHOLDERS

Mexico City. December 16th, 2021.

Fibra Uno Trust ("FUNO®" o "Fibra Uno Trust"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico and Latin America updates information to its stakeholders regarding communications issued by FUNO® on February 12th, 2020, April 26th, December 10th, and December 14th, 2021; regarding a controversy between private parties being promoted by a Trust represented by Mr. Rafael Zaga Tawil.

The El Mann brothers presented an appeal to Mexico City's High Court. On December 13th, 2021 Mexico City's High Court ruled in favor of the El Mann brothers, leaving the precautionary measures previously stated without any effect.

The Fibra Uno Trust, as well as the members of its Technical Committee, carry out, and have always carried out their duties with responsibility, ethics and an absolute respect to the rule of law.

In the event that information relevant to the market arises, FUNO® will promptly inform the markets in accordance with applicable law.

FUNO® REMAINS VIGILANT IN THIS MATTER AND RESERVES ITS RIGHT TO TAKE ALL LEGAL ACCTIONS IT DEEMS APPROPRIATE AND CONVENIENT AGAINST THOSE WHOM MAY HAVE THE INTEREST OF SLANDERING ITS ETHICS AND GOVERNANCE WITH THE AIM OF AFFECTING THE BEHAVIOUR OF THE FIRBA UNO TRUST'S CBFIs, BONDS OR THE OPERATION OF ITS PROPERTIES.

About Fibra Uno.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of september 30th, 2021, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 635 properties that totaled approximately 10.8 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations, high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO ® management team has more than 30 years of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.