  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Fibra UNO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUNO 11   MXCFFU000001

FIBRA UNO

(FUNO 11)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 12/15
20.76 MXN   -0.43%
11:59aFIBRA UNO : FUNO® updates its stakeholders
PU
12/13FIBRA UNO : FUNO® Informs members of its Technical Committee
PU
11/05FIBRA UNO : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fibra UNO : FUNO® updates its stakeholders

12/16/2021 | 11:59am EST
FUNO® UPDATES ITS STAKEHOLDERS

Mexico City. December 16th, 2021.

Fibra Uno Trust ("FUNO®" o "Fibra Uno Trust"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico and Latin America updates information to its stakeholders regarding communications issued by FUNO® on February 12th, 2020, April 26th, December 10th, and December 14th, 2021; regarding a controversy between private parties being promoted by a Trust represented by Mr. Rafael Zaga Tawil.

The El Mann brothers presented an appeal to Mexico City's High Court. On December 13th, 2021 Mexico City's High Court ruled in favor of the El Mann brothers, leaving the precautionary measures previously stated without any effect.

The Fibra Uno Trust, as well as the members of its Technical Committee, carry out, and have always carried out their duties with responsibility, ethics and an absolute respect to the rule of law.

In the event that information relevant to the market arises, FUNO® will promptly inform the markets in accordance with applicable law.

FUNO® REMAINS VIGILANT IN THIS MATTER AND RESERVES ITS RIGHT TO TAKE ALL LEGAL ACCTIONS IT DEEMS APPROPRIATE AND CONVENIENT AGAINST THOSE WHOM MAY HAVE THE INTEREST OF SLANDERING ITS ETHICS AND GOVERNANCE WITH THE AIM OF AFFECTING THE BEHAVIOUR OF THE FIRBA UNO TRUST'S CBFIs, BONDS OR THE OPERATION OF ITS PROPERTIES.

About Fibra Uno.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of september 30th, 2021, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 635 properties that totaled approximately 10.8 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations, high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO ® management team has more than 30 years of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 282 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net income 2021 4 766 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 6 085 M 6 085 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 7,05%
Capitalization 82 058 M 3 864 M 3 914 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,85x
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
André El-Mann Arazi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isidoro Attié Laniado Director, Executive VP-Strategy & Finance
Ignacio Tortoriello Tortoriello VP-Management & Information Technology
Alfonso Arceo Oregón Vice President-Operations
Herminio Alonso Blanco Mendoza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIBRA UNO-7.73%3 864
EQUINIX, INC.14.41%73 572
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.12%48 349
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.36%38 034
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.18.95%33 871
SEGRO PLC49.69%22 548