  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Fibra UNO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUNO 11   MXCFFU000001

FIBRA UNO

(FUNO 11)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
25.86 MXN   +1.17%
Fibra Uno : Presentación Corporativa Enero 2023
PU
2022FIBRA UNO : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2022Transcript : Fibra UNO, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fibra UNO : Presentación Corporativa Enero 2023

01/16/2023 | 02:40pm EST
CORPORATE

PRESENTATION

JANUARY 2023

GLOBAL MEGA TRENDS(1)

  1. Geoeconomic confrontation
  2. Erosion of social cohesion and societal polarization
  3. Large-scaleinvoluntary migration
  4. Cost of living crisis
  5. Widespread cybercrime and cyber insecurity
  6. Natural disasters and extreme weather events
  7. Failure to mitigate climate change
  8. Large-scaleenvironmental damage incidents
  9. Failure of climate change adaptation
  10. Natural resources crises

Nearshoring

High Inflation and high interest rates

ESG trends in

capital financing

2

FUNO is uniquely

positioned not only to whether the storm, but to take advantage of KEY opportunities.

(1) By the World economic forum

NEARSHORING OPORTUNITY: WHERE WE COME FROM?

Exports

(Million USD)

4000

3500

3000

2500

2000

1500

1000

Mexico´s foreign trade

equaled China´s prior to 1990.

GLOBALIZATION

3,548.60

TLCAN

Agreement

522.8

500

0

1960

1961

1962

1963

1964

1965

1966

1967

1968

1969

1970

1971

1972

1973

1974

1975

1976

1977

1978

1979

1980

1981

1982

1983

1984

1985

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Mexico China

3

WE COME FROM GLOBALIZATION

  • From 1994 to 2021 the value of China´s foreign trade grew 33.9x to reach Us. 3,548.6 million.
  • From 1994 to 2021 the value of Mexico´s foreign trade grew 7.4x to reach Us. 522.8 million.

4

EFFECTS OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLING

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Million sqft absorption vs Rent increases

12.0%

10.4%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.8%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

0.0%

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

Annual net absorption (millon sqft)

Annual rent increase

Source: CBRE: 3Q21

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 19:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
