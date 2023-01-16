Fibra UNO : Presentación Corporativa Enero 2023

CORPORATE
PRESENTATION
JANUARY 2023
GLOBAL MEGA TRENDS(1)
Nearshoring
High Inflation and high interest rates
ESG trends in
capital financing
2
FUNO is uniquely
positioned not only to whether the storm, but to take advantage of KEY opportunities.
(1) By the World economic forum
NEARSHORING OPORTUNITY: WHERE WE COME FROM?
Exports
(Million USD)
4000
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
1000
Mexico´s foreign trade
equaled China´s prior to 1990.
GLOBALIZATION
3,548.60
TLCAN
Agreement
522.8
500
0
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Mexico China
3
WE COME FROM GLOBALIZATION
4
EFFECTS OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLING
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Million sqft absorption vs Rent increases
12.0%
10.4%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.8%
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
0.0%
North America
Europe
Asia- Pacific
Annual net absorption (millon sqft)
Annual rent increase
Source: CBRE: 3Q21
5
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
