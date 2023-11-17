Figures in Ps$ per CBFI. Average CBFIs of each period.
4
VALUE CREATION THROUGHOUT TIME
NAV per CBFI
CAGR
8.5%
50.8
19.2
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023E
Figures in Ps$ per CBFI. CBFIs at the end of each period.
5
VALUE CREATION THROUGHOUT TIME
AFFO
Cashflows
per CBFI
8.3%
Value
Generation
Total Return
16.8%
Compounded
Capital Gains
NAV per
CBFI
8.5%
6
PROVEN TRACK RECORD CAPABILITY TO DEPLOY CAPITAL
In approximately 11 years, FUNO has successfully obtained approximately Us $12 B in public markets
109,038
115,400
117,123
120,679
118,766
90,933
92,731
12,804
76,198
79,330
12,432
12,432
11,682
64,056
11,032
10,032
53,271
9,409
7,566
8,316
6,710
17,631
7,610
297
3,192
989
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
Debt + Equity Acumm
Equity
Debt
GLA
Figures in Us.$ million (Fx $18 MXN/USD) or '000 sqft.
7
FUNO TODAY
GLA: 118,765,862 sqft
613 operations
94.0% occupancy
4.1 years (Avg. Term)
14.3 million sqft (Land bank)
10%
15%32%
NOI
Breakdown
43%
8
MARKET SHARE
OFFICE
RETAIL
(million sqft)
(million sqft)
112.9
10.9%
279.9
32.5
11.5%
12.3
Market FUNO
Market FUNO
INDUSTRIAL (million sqft)
715.3
64.8
9.1%
Market FUNO
9
PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION BY INDUSTRY
10
Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 03:55:01 UTC.
Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (Fibra Uno) is a Mexico-based company engaged in the operation of commercial real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on operating and developing a range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. It aims at acquisition, development, rental and management of various types of commercial real estate projects in Mexico, including industrial, retail, office and mixed-use projects. The Company's portfolio comprises over 510 properties. Its business model includes portfolio management, maintaining relationships with tenants, sourcing of off-market acquisition opportunities, integration of acquisitions into portfolio, development and construction activity and growth of services businesses.