NOVEMBER 16TH, 2023

NEW YORK CITY

Jared Kushner

CEO of Affinity Partners

VALUE CREATION THROUGHOUT TIME

By André El-Mann

VALUE CREATION THROUGHOUT TIME

NOI per CBFI

IPO

423 mm CBFIs

COVID-19

Pandemic

1.05

CAGR

NOI 14.4%

AFFO 8.3%

Current

5.28 3,807 mm

CBFIs

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023E

NOI per CBFI

Figures in Ps$ per CBFI. Average CBFIs of each period.

4

VALUE CREATION THROUGHOUT TIME

NAV per CBFI

CAGR

8.5%

50.8

19.2

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023E

Figures in Ps$ per CBFI. CBFIs at the end of each period.

5

VALUE CREATION THROUGHOUT TIME

AFFO

Cashflows

per CBFI

8.3%

Value

Generation

Total Return

16.8%

Compounded

Capital Gains

NAV per

CBFI

8.5%

6

PROVEN TRACK RECORD CAPABILITY TO DEPLOY CAPITAL

In approximately 11 years, FUNO has successfully obtained approximately Us $12 B in public markets

109,038

115,400

117,123

120,679

118,766

90,933

92,731

12,804

76,198

79,330

12,432

12,432

11,682

64,056

11,032

10,032

53,271

9,409

7,566

8,316

6,710

17,631

7,610

297

3,192

989

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

Debt + Equity Acumm

Equity

Debt

GLA

Figures in Us.$ million (Fx $18 MXN/USD) or '000 sqft.

7

FUNO TODAY

GLA: 118,765,862 sqft

613 operations

94.0% occupancy

4.1 years (Avg. Term)

14.3 million sqft (Land bank)

10%

15%32%

NOI

Breakdown

43%

8

MARKET SHARE

OFFICE

RETAIL

(million sqft)

(million sqft)

112.9

10.9%

279.9

32.5

11.5%

12.3

Market FUNO

Market FUNO

INDUSTRIAL (million sqft)

715.3

64.8

9.1%

Market FUNO

9

PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION BY INDUSTRY

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 03:55:01 UTC.