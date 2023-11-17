Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (Fibra Uno) is a Mexico-based company engaged in the operation of commercial real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on operating and developing a range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. It aims at acquisition, development, rental and management of various types of commercial real estate projects in Mexico, including industrial, retail, office and mixed-use projects. The Company's portfolio comprises over 510 properties. Its business model includes portfolio management, maintaining relationships with tenants, sourcing of off-market acquisition opportunities, integration of acquisitions into portfolio, development and construction activity and growth of services businesses.

Sector Commercial REITs