HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the appointment of Ruben A. Garcia as General Counsel. He will report to Pete O'Heeron, FibroBiologics' Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and be an integral member of the executive leadership team.

"The addition of Ruben as our General Counsel represents a significant milestone for FibroBiologics in its journey as a publicly traded company," said Mr. O'Heeron. "His experience, particularly in public company reporting and corporate governance matters, healthcare compliance, and strategic and commercial transactions, is a key addition. We believe Ruben's appointment will enhance FibroBiologics' overall leadership and organizational efficiency as well as help us advance our clinical and pre-clinical pipelines."

"I am thrilled and honored to become a part of this extraordinary team," said Mr. Garcia. "Arriving at such a pivotal moment, I am confident that our collective capabilities and vision will elevate FibroBiologics well."

Mr. Garcia brings more than 20 years of experience and an extensive background in legal leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (n/k/a Talphera, Inc.). In that role, he was responsible for all legal and compliance matters. Prior to his role at AcelRx, Mr. Garcia served as Senior Corporate Counsel and Assistant Secretary for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Mr. Garcia began his legal career at Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. in Houston before joining Jones Day in Silicon Valley. He earned his Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School and his B.A. from Georgetown University. Mr. Garcia is a member of the State Bars of California and Texas.

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

