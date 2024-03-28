HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent Office covering the use of FibroBiologics’ fibroblast cell-based technology for the potential treatment of Lupus.



“Our scientists continue to explore clinical opportunities to treat chronic diseases using fibroblast cells, which are natural immune modulators. Successfully leveraging fibroblasts to achieve a durable immune modulation may serve as a potential treatment for Lupus, a debilitating autoimmune disease,” noted Founder & CEO of FibroBiologics, Pete O’Heeron.

“The immune modulation capacity of fibroblasts shows early promise in effectively regulating the expansion of pathogenic immune cells and their expression of harmful levels of cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, and complement factors. Fibroblast cells may offer a broad range of potential clinical benefits for patients suffering from chronic disease,” added Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential of fibroblasts to treat Lupus, the immune modulation capacity of fibroblasts, and the potential of fibroblasts to offer clinical benefits for patients suffering from chronic disease. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

