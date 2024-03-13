HOUSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that it will present an oral and poster presentation at the Advanced Wound Care Summit USA in Boston, Massachusetts, from April 16-17, 2024. The Advanced Wound Care Summit USA is a forum where industry leaders share the latest innovations and advancements in Wound Care and tackle pressing challenges in areas such as regulation, clinical trials, reimbursement, and investment.

FibroBiologics will be represented by Chief Scientific Officer, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., and Associate Scientist, Subhiksha Raghuram, MS, MD, who will present on FibroBiologics' fibroblast cell therapies and their potential to treat chronic wounds.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Presentation Title: Fibroblast Spheroid-mediated Accelerated Chronic Wound Healing in a Diabetic Mouse Model

Presenter: Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, FibroBiologics

Session Title: Research and Development - Biologics

Session Date and Time: April 16, 2024, at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Poster Presentation:

Presentation Title: Dermal Fibroblast Spheroid-based Treatment of Chronic Wounds in a Diabetes Mouse Model

Presenter: Subhiksha Raghuram, MS, MD, Associate Scientist, FibroBiologics

Poster Session: Available Virtually

"The data we will present highlights the clinical potential of fibroblast cell-based treatment for chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous ulcers," said Dr. Khoja. "Fibroblasts are key participants in every single stage of wound healing. We believe that by harnessing the specific capacity of fibroblasts in wound healing, we have the potential of revolutionizing wound care as we know it. We look forward to attending the meeting to share our data, and connecting with fellow experts in the field."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential of fibroblast cell therapies to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, and venous ulcers, and the potential of such treatments to revolutionize wound care by harnessing the specific capacity of fibroblasts in wound healing. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the ability of FibroBiologics to continue to meet Nasdaq listing requirements; (b) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; and (c) the ability to effectively manage the business as a result of the super-voting proxy given to the Board of Directors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

