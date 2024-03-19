FibroGen, Inc. Corporate Presentation

March 2024

FibroGen Strategic Pillars and Investment Highlights

Pamrevlumab readouts for pancreatic cancer: Precision PromiseSM Phase 2/3 topline and LAPIS

Pamrevlumab

Phase 3 topline expected 2Q 2024, targeting a significant unmet medical need and representing a

Pivotal Readouts

multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity.

Growing revenue and cash flow stream from roxadustat; approved in > 40 countries and

Growing Roxadustat

commercialized by AstraZeneca and Astellas.

sNDA accepted in China for Anemia associated with CIA, approval decision expected in mid-2024.

Revenue and Cash Flow

FibroGen regains rights to roxadustat in AZ territories (excluding China and South Korea): creating

potential partnership opportunities in indications such as anemia in patients with LR-MDS.

FG-3246(CD46-targeting ADC) for mCRPC: data from Phase 1 studies in 2024, including additional

Early-Stage Oncology

data from Phase 1 monotherapy trial in 1Q 2024.

Pipeline

FG-3165(Galectin-9 targeting mAb) for solid tumors: IND in 1Q 2024.

FG-3175 (CCR8 targeting mAb) for solid tumors: IND in 2025.

Strong Balance Sheet

$248.1M in cash, cash equivalents, and accounts receivable as of December 31, 2023. Sufficient to fund operating plans into 2026.

ADC=antibody drug conjugate; CIA=chemotherapy-induced anemia; IND=investigational new drug; mAb=monoclonal antibody;

mCPRC=metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Accomplished Leadership Team that is Highly Experienced in Bringing Medicines to Market

Thane Wettig

Chief Executive Officer

Deyaa Adib, MD

Chief Medical Officer

John Hunter, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer

Kirk Christoffersen

Chief Business Officer

Juan Graham

Chief Financial Officer

Elizabeth Bearby, PharmD

SVP Regulatory, Biometrics, Scientific

Communications, and Clinical Project Management

Christine Chung

SVP China Operations

Rahul Rajan Kaushik, PhD

SVP Pharmaceutical Development,

Technical Operations and Manufacturing

Michael D. Lowenstein, JD

Chief Legal Officer

Tricia Stewart

Chief People Officer

Robust Portfolio With Marketed and Late-Stage Assets

Indication

Status/

Program

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Commercialized

Anticipated Milestone

Pamrevlumab

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Precision PromiseSM (PanCAN Phase 2/3 Design)

Topline Data Expected

2Q 2024

Monoclonal antibody against

Locally Advanced Unresectable

Topline Data Expected

connective tissue growth factor (CTGF)

LAPIS

Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC)

2Q 2024

Anemia of Chronic Kidney

EVRENZOTM,瑞卓® Marketed*

Roxadustat

Disease (CKD)

Small molecule HIF-PHI

Chemotherapy-Induced

CHINA Label Expansion Study

Approval Decision

Anemia (CIA)

Expected Mid-2024

FG-3246(FOR46)

Metastatic Castration-Resistant

Additional Phase 1 Results

1Q 2024. Phase 2 Initiation

CD46-targeting ADC

Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

2H 2024

FG-3165

Solid Tumors

IND 1Q 2024

Monoclonal antibody against Galectin-

9 (Gal-9)

FG-3175

Solid Tumors

IND 2025

Monoclonal antibody against C-C Motif

Chemokine Receptor 8 (CCR8)

In-Licensed Commercial Partner Wholly-Owned

*Currently marketed in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis.

Pamrevlumab

mAb targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) for pancreatic cancer treatment

Pamrevlumab:

A First-in-ClassCTGF-targeting mAb in Late-Stage Development

Novel, differentiated anti-tumor MOA

Demonstrated in vivo efficacy in multiple pancreatic cancer preclinical models

  • Increased survival
  • Promoted tumor cell apoptosis
  • Reduced cell proliferation
  • Decreased tumor vascularization

Positive early clinical-stage outcomes in PDAC support continued investigation to address serious unmet medical needs

  • Phase 1: Higher pamrevlumab drug exposure and lower baseline CTGF level were independently and significantly associated with prolonged PFS and OS (median survival and 1-Year OS rate)
  • Phase 1/2: Well tolerated with dose and exposure-related response, trend for improved resection rate, and increased completion of chemotherapy cycles

Significant commercial opportunity

  • Pancreatic cancer has a high unmet medical need with limited late-stage competitive intensity
  • PDAC represents a potential multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity

Key pre-clinical and clinical safety and efficacy studies available in SEC filing

MOA=mechanism of action; OS=overall survival; PDAC=pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; PFS = progression free survival.

Pancreatic Cancer is in Dire Need of Novel Targets and Treatment Options

3rd leading cause of

cancer mortality in the U.S.1

Most common form is pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Usually diagnosed at an advanced stage of disease

~60,000 patients/year are expected to be diagnosed with PDAC in the

U.S. alone2

Causing 50,550 deaths a year in 20232

Lowest survival rate among all cancers

5-yeardisease-free survival in pancreatic cancer only 12.5%2 and as low as ~3%3 in metastatic cancer

90% of patients experience recurrence after curative resection4

No major therapeutic advances in decades

Chemotherapy5 (e.g., gemcitabine) +/- radiation is the established standard of care across stages of disease

Few therapies are available for specific sub-populations of patients, offering only limited improvements in OS and PFS5

Major therapy classes such as immunotherapies have failed to demonstrate additional survival benefits

OS=overall survival; PFS=progression free survival.

1. Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Pancreatic Cancer Facts. https://pancreatic.org/pancreatic-cancer/pancreatic-cancer-facts/. 2. National Cancer Institute.

Cancer Stat Facts: Pancreatic Cancer. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/pancreas.html. 3. Cancer.Net. Pancreatic Cancer: Statistics. https://www.cancer.net/cancer-8 types/pancreatic-cancer/statistics. 4. Shi XY, et al. Sci Rep. 2023;13(1):4856. 5. NCCN guidelines 2021

Pamrevlumab Has Novel and Differentiated Anti-Tumor Activity

CTGF expression is elevated in pancreatic cancer1

CTGF drives multiple biological processes including cancer cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and metastasis that contribute to pancreatic tumor growth and disease progression1,2

Pancreatic tumor preclinical models demonstrate that CTGF:

  • Promotes proliferation
  • Decreases apoptosis and promotes tumor cell survival
  • Supports invasion
  • Stimulates fibroblast activation, proliferation, and ECM deposition
  • Overexpression contributes to pancreatic tumor growth

Pamrevlumab has multiple effects in pancreatic cancer preclinical models:

  • Increased survival
  • Promoted tumor cell apoptosis
  • Reduced cell proliferation
  • Decreased tumor vascularization

CTGF=connective tissue growth factor; ECM=extracellular matrix.

1. Shen YW, et al. Trends in Molecular Medicine. 2020;26(12):1064-1067. 2. Shen YW, et al. Trends in Cancer. 2021;7(6):511-524.

Significant Commercial Opportunity in the U.S. for Pamrevlumab in Pancreatic Cancer

60,000 PDAC Cases/Year1

52% metastatic | 36% LAPC

52,800 patients

Average Annual Cost of Therapy

$200,000

Total Addressable Market2

> $8B

Potential Net Revenue ($M) (Based on 20% average rebate)

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

Metastatic LAPC

2,070

1,730

1,380

1,040

690

2,500

3,000

2,000

350

1,500

1,000

500

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

Penetration Rate

Pancreatic Cancer represents a multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity for pamrevlumab in the U.S.

PDAC=pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; LAPC=locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

1. Cancer.Net (link), 2. Internal estimates based on industry comparables

