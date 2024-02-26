FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of therapeutics. It applies its capabilities in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology, 2-oxoglutarate enzymology, and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The Company's product Roxadustat is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF-prolyl hydroxylase activity for the treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD). It is also developing Roxadustat for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It also develops Roxadustat for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its Roxadustat is approved in China, Europe and Japan for the treatment of anemia in CKD.

