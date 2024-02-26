Feb 26 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc said on Monday it is regaining rights to the anemia drug, roxadustat, from AstraZeneca after the companies mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration agreement. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
FibroGen, Inc.
Equities
FGEN
US31572Q8087
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.85 USD
|+1.65%
|+2.78%
|+108.73%
|10:15pm
|FibroGen regains rights to anemia drug from AstraZeneca
|RE
|10:09pm
|Earnings Flash (FGEN) FIBROGEN Reports Q4 Revenue $27.1M, vs. Street Est of $38.8M
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|10,254 GBX
|+0.33%
|+1.59%
|201B
|1.85 USD
|+1.65%
|+2.78%
|179M
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+108.73%
|179M
|+6.96%
|45B
|+30.48%
|39.08B
|-5.46%
|36.85B
|-9.93%
|28.48B
|+12.60%
|25.92B
|-17.11%
|19.86B
|+5.57%
|12.72B
|+31.56%
|12.36B
|-6.80%
|11.26B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock FibroGen, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News FibroGen, Inc.
- FibroGen regains rights to anemia drug from AstraZeneca