FIBROGEN, INC.

(FGEN)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of Investors

04/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of FibroGen Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your FibroGen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/fibrogen-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a statement “provid[ing] clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD’).” Specifically, the Company stated that the safety analyses “included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors.” FibroGen further revealed that, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company “cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 28% in after-hours trading on April 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding FibroGen should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward-looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 419 M - -
Net income 2021 -118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 172 M 3 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 599
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart FIBROGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
FibroGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIBROGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 51,75 $
Last Close Price 34,64 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrique A. Conterno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pat Cotroneo Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
James A. Schoeneck Chairman
Michael Martinelli Senior Vice President-Technical Development
Elias Kouchakji Senior VP-Clinical Development & Drug Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBROGEN, INC.-41.90%3 172
MODERNA, INC.27.82%53 482
LONZA GROUP AG-5.45%42 841
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.62%39 038
CELLTRION, INC.-15.46%37 052
SEAGEN INC.-17.07%26 335
