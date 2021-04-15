Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

04/15/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 8, 2019 and April 6, 2021. FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease and cancer. Its most advanced product is roxadustat.

If you suffered a loss due to FibroGen Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Misstated the Efficacy of its Drug Roxadustat

According to the complaint, on November 8, 2019, FibroGen announced positive Phase 3 pooled roxadustat safety and efficacy results, noting the "the potential of roxadustat to improve treatment for anemia in CKD patients." In December 2019, FibroGen filed its New Drug Application ("NDA") with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the approval of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease ("CKD"). On February 11, 2020, FibroGen announced that the FDA had completed its filing review of its NDA for roxadustat. In a regulatory update issued on December 18, 2020, FibroGen noted that the FDA extended its review period for roxadustat by three months and that it is submitting additional analyses of clinical data.

Then, on April 6, 2021, FibroGen announced that in preparing for the upcoming FDA Advisory Committee meeting, the Company "became aware that the primary cardiovascular safety analyses included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors." FibroGen acknowledged that it could no longer conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of cardiovascular events or hospitalization when compared to a currently approved anemia injection used as a control. On this news, FibroGen's share price fell $14.90, or 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021, and continued to fall on April 11, 2021, closing at $18.81 per share.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FibroGen's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia and certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (2) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (3) based on these analyses FibroGen could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (4) as a result, FibroGen faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about FibroGen's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) between November 8, 2019 and April 6, 2021, you have until June 8, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against FibroGen, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
