Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FibroGen, Inc.    FGEN

FIBROGEN, INC.

(FGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wolf Popper LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Purchasers of FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Common Stock

04/07/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) common stock.

FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company. One of its lead drugs is roxadustat, which promotes red blood cell production. Roxadustat is currently approved for sale in China, Japan and Chile for treatment of anemia for patients with chronic kidney disease. FibroGen submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for roxadustat in December 2019. On March 1, 2021, the FDA informed FibroGen that the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee would hold an advisory committee meeting to review the NDA for roxadustat. That news was unexpected and caused FibroGen's stock price to fall almost 25% to $38.07 per share.

After the market closed on April 6, 2021, FibroGen announced that while it was preparing for the Advisory Committee meeting, it became "aware that the primary cardiovascular safety analyses included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors" and that it  "promptly decided to clarify this issue with the FDA."  Adam Feuerstein, the biotech reporter at STAT+, said "Fibrogen acknowledged Tuesday that the company has been touting false heart-safety data for its experimental anemia pill for at least two years — a shocking revelation that raises even more questions about the drug's approvability."

In early morning trading on April 7, 2021, FibroGen's stock price fell $12.42 per share to trade at $22.22.

For more information, FibroGen investors with trading losses of over $50,000 should contact Joshua Ruthizer at (212) 451-9668 or at jruthizermailto:@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors.  Wolf Popper's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation.  For more information about Wolf Popper, please visit the Firm's website at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
Joshua W. Ruthizer
845 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Tel.: (212) 451-9668
Email: jruthizer@wolfpopper.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-announces-investigation-on-behalf-of-purchasers-of-fibrogen-inc-fgen-common-stock-301264381.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIBROGEN, INC.
02:10pWOLF POPPER LLP  : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Purchasers of FibroGen, ..
PR
01:29pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Slipping Amid Steep Slide for Biotech Shares
MT
01:08pEquities Edge Lower in US Midday Trading as Investors Await Federal Reserve M..
MT
01:00pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Retreats Midday Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
11:57aFIBROGEN  : SVB Leerink Adjusts FibroGen's Price Target to $56 from $64, Keeps O..
MT
11:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
10:40a(FGEN) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your FibroGen Investment? Contact Johnson F..
PR
09:10aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Fibro..
BU
09:07aFIBROGEN  : Mizuho Securities Downgrades FibroGen to Neutral From Buy, Lowers PT..
MT
09:06aFIBROGEN  : HC Wainwright Downgrades FibroGen to Neutral from Buy
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ