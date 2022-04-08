FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Brilliant World Limited regarding loaning of funds to others
04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
13:56:38
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
Brilliant World Limited regarding loaning
of funds to others
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:ACCESS TREND LIMITED
(2)Relationship with lender:ACCESS and BWL are both 100% subsidiaries of FIC.
(3)Lending limit(thousand NTD):3,792,427
(4)Starting outstanding balance(thousand NTD):500,938
(5)New loan(thousand NTD):17,277
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:518,215
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital(thousand NTD):930,048
(2)Cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-712,546
5.Method of calculation of interest:TAIFX3 (3M)+0.25%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Repayment of principal payable at maturity (2023/04/07)
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):5,337,642
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:229%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Self-owned funds
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None