Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FIC Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3701   TW0003701009

FIC GLOBAL, INC.

(3701)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
68.90 TWD   -3.23%
02:09aFIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Brilliant World Limited regarding loaning of funds to others
PU
04/06FIC GLOBAL : Correction of information on the Company's monthly sales revenue of December 2021.
PU
03/31FIC Global, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Brilliant World Limited regarding loaning of funds to others

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 13:56:38
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
Brilliant World Limited regarding loaning
of funds to others
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:ACCESS TREND LIMITED
(2)Relationship with lender:ACCESS and BWL are both 100% subsidiaries of FIC.
(3)Lending limit(thousand NTD):3,792,427
(4)Starting outstanding balance(thousand NTD):500,938
(5)New loan(thousand NTD):17,277
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:518,215
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital(thousand NTD):930,048
(2)Cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-712,546
5.Method of calculation of interest:TAIFX3 (3M)+0.25%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Repayment of principal payable at maturity (2023/04/07)
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):5,337,642
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:229%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Self-owned funds
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FIC Global Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIC GLOBAL, INC.
02:09aFIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Brilliant World Limited regarding loanin..
PU
04/06FIC GLOBAL : Correction of information on the Company's monthly sales revenue of December ..
PU
03/31FIC Global, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30FIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary 3CEMS CORPORATION regarding loaning of f..
PU
03/29FIC GLOBAL : Corrections on statements of endorsements and guarantees from December 2021 t..
PU
03/28FIC GLOBAL : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portf..
PU
03/24FIC GLOBAL : Announcement the Company's 2021 consolidated financial report have been appro..
PU
03/24FIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FIRST INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER, INC.Board ..
PU
03/24FIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FICTA TECHNOLOGY,INC. Board of Directors..
PU
03/24FIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FIRST INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER, INC. Board..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 404 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2020 -39,5 M -1,37 M -1,37 M
Net Debt 2020 703 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -65,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 533 M 504 M 504 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,36%
Chart FIC GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
FIC Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIC GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Chien General Manager & Director
Tung Hsing Lin Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Ming Jin Chien Chairman
Min Pen Chen Independent Director
Tien Ching Kao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIC GLOBAL, INC.-8.98%504
HP INC.6.34%36 773
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-16.11%35 830
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY1.46%20 243
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-23.41%18 847
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-6.03%12 936