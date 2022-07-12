Log in
    3701   TW0003701009

FIC GLOBAL, INC.

(3701)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
41.60 TWD   -2.12%
02:34aFIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Danriver Technology (Guangzhou) Inc. regarding endorsements and guarantees to others
PU
06/30FIC GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Perfect Union Global Inc. that has resolved to conduct issuance of new shares through capital increase
PU
06/30FIC GLOBAL : Announcement of Important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting by board of directors for the subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology INC.
PU
FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Danriver Technology (Guangzhou) Inc. regarding endorsements and guarantees to others

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 14:21:40
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
Danriver Technology (Guangzhou) Inc. regarding
endorsements and guarantees to others
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/07/12
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Name: Amertek Computer(Shenzhen)Co.,Ltd.
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
Affiliated company
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
 2,349,860
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):0
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand
NTD):221,900
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the
 date of occurrence(thousand NTD):221,900
(7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD): 0
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Amertek
Computer(Shenzhen)Co.,Ltd, to meet business demands, intends to apply to
financial institutions for loans with endorsements and guarantees to be
provided by Danriver Technology (Guangzhou) Inc.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
 (1) Capital (thousand NTD): 716,969
 (2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 346,288
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
 (1) Condition: Repayment of loans
 (2) Date: Maturity date for contracts with the banks
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
21,338,810
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): 644,065
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence: 22.08%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements: 96.22%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

FIC Global Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
