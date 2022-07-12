FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Danriver Technology (Guangzhou) Inc. regarding endorsements and guarantees to others

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/07/12 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Name: Amertek Computer(Shenzhen)Co.,Ltd. (2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees: Affiliated company (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 2,349,860 (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):0 (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):221,900 (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence(thousand NTD):221,900 (7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD): 0 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Amertek Computer(Shenzhen)Co.,Ltd, to meet business demands, intends to apply to financial institutions for loans with endorsements and guarantees to be provided by Danriver Technology (Guangzhou) Inc. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1) Capital (thousand NTD): 716,969 (2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 346,288 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1) Condition: Repayment of loans (2) Date: Maturity date for contracts with the banks 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 21,338,810 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 644,065 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence: 22.08% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements: 96.22% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None