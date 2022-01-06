Log in
FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FICTA TECHNOLOGY, INC. regarding loaning of funds to others

01/06/2022 | 01:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 14:40:56
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
FICTA TECHNOLOGY, INC. regarding loaning of
funds to others
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:FIRST INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER, INC.
(2)Relationship with lender:Affiliated company
(3)Lending limit(thousand NTD):161,957
(4)Starting outstanding balance(thousand NTD):25,000
(5)New loan(thousand NTD):40,000
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:65,000
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital(thousand NTD):785,350
(2)Cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):73,438
5.Method of calculation of interest:Floating rate:
First Bank 1 year time deposit + 0.5%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Repayment of principal payable at maturity (2023/01/05)
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):5,299,883
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:227%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Self-owned funds
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FIC Global Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
