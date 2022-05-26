FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FICTA TECHNOLOGY,INC. resolved to convene the 2022 AnnualShareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: 2021 Business Report 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: To revise the Procedures for Loaning of Funds to Others To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A