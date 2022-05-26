FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FICTA TECHNOLOGY,INC. resolved to convene the 2022 AnnualShareholders' Meeting
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
13:35:34
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
FICTA TECHNOLOGY,INC.
resolved to convene the 2022 AnnualShareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
2021 Business Report
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
To revise the Procedures for Loaning of Funds to Others
To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A