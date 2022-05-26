Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FIC Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3701   TW0003701009

FIC GLOBAL, INC.

(3701)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
50.20 TWD   +1.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIC Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FICTA TECHNOLOGY,INC. resolved to convene the 2022 AnnualShareholders' Meeting

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 13:35:34
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
FICTA TECHNOLOGY,INC.
resolved to convene the 2022 AnnualShareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
2021 Business Report
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
To revise the Procedures for Loaning of Funds to Others
To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

FIC Global Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 10 712 M 363 M 363 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart FIC GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
FIC Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIC GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Chien General Manager & Director
Tung Hsing Lin Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Ming Jin Chien Chairman
Min Pen Chen Independent Director
Tien Ching Kao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIC GLOBAL, INC.-33.69%363
HP INC.-5.57%37 468
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-27.22%32 395
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-5.45%19 385
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-26.84%17 759
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-17.75%11 030