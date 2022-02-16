FIC Global : Convertible corporate bond code(37011) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced
02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
17:44:39
Subject
Convertible corporate bond code(37011)
recently announced the notice Transaction information
standards,related information is announced
Date of events
2022/02/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16
2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from
the counter buying center
3.Information of bonds:
(1):
Related information about FIC Global,INC. 1st
Unsecured Convertible Bond (Code: 37011)
Date of Expiry：:2024/09/10
Actual total issuance:700,000,000
Issue balance at the end of the month:260,200,000
(Unconverted amount as of 2022/01/28)
Latest conversion price:19.45
Conversion target closing price(3701):69.60
Closing price of convertible bonds(37011):367
(2):
"The over-the-counter buying center's verification and
public handling procedures for major information of
companies listed on the over-the-counter securities
market"are listed in Article 4 Important news:N/A
4.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
