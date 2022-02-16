FIC Global : Convertible corporate bond code(37011) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16 2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from the counter buying center 3.Information of bonds: (1): Related information about FIC Global,INC. 1st Unsecured Convertible Bond (Code: 37011) Date of Expiry：:2024/09/10 Actual total issuance:700,000,000 Issue balance at the end of the month:260,200,000 (Unconverted amount as of 2022/01/28) Latest conversion price:19.45 Conversion target closing price(3701):69.60 Closing price of convertible bonds(37011):367 (2): "The over-the-counter buying center's verification and public handling procedures for major information of companies listed on the over-the-counter securities market"are listed in Article 4 Important news:N/A 4.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A