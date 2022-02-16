Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  FIC Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3701   TW0003701009

FIC GLOBAL, INC.

(3701)
  Report
FIC Global : Convertible corporate bond code(37011) recently announced the notice Transaction information standards,related information is announced

02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FIC Global, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 17:44:39
Subject 
 Convertible corporate bond code(37011)
recently announced the notice Transaction information
standards,related information is announced
Date of events 2022/02/16 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16
2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from
the counter buying center
3.Information of bonds:
(1):
Related information about FIC Global,INC. 1st
Unsecured Convertible Bond (Code: 37011)
Date of Expiry：:2024/09/10
Actual total issuance:700,000,000
Issue balance at the end of the month:260,200,000
(Unconverted amount as of 2022/01/28)
Latest conversion price:19.45
Conversion target closing price(3701):69.60
Closing price of convertible bonds(37011):367
(2):
 "The over-the-counter buying center's verification and
 public handling procedures for major information of
companies listed on the over-the-counter securities
market"are listed in Article 4 Important news:N/A
4.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

FIC Global Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7 404 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2020 -39,5 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net Debt 2020 703 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -65,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 734 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,36%
Chart FIC GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
FIC Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIC GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Chien General Manager & Director
Tung Hsing Lin Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Ming Jin Chien Chairman
Min Pen Chen Independent Director
Tien Ching Kao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIC GLOBAL, INC.-12.29%457
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.6.50%45 696
HP INC.-0.80%40 461
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-2.71%24 061
GOERTEK INC.-24.38%22 813
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY10.21%22 480