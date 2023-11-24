BSX News

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited -Dividend Announcement

Hamilton, Bermuda - 24 November 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (The "Company") announces a dividend. The full filing stated:

Resolution of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited

RESOLVED THATa dividend be and it is hereby declared on the Preference Shares of USD 225 per 9.00% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Preference Share, payable 15 December 2023 to the holders of record as of the close of business on 15 November 2023 covering the period from (and including) 15 September 2023 to (but excluding) 15 December 2023.

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc., is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visithttps://www.bsx.comor contactinfo@bsx.com