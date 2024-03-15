Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) (“Fidelis Insurance” or “the Company”), a global specialty insurer, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.fidelisinsurance.com.

In addition, the Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, which includes the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from the Company's Investor Relations and Communications team at: ir@fidelisinsurance.com.

About Fidelis

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL) is a global specialty insurer, leveraging strategic partnerships to offer innovative and tailored insurance solutions.

We have a highly diversified portfolio focused on three segments: Specialty, Bespoke, and Reinsurance, which we believe allows us to take advantage of the opportunities presented by evolving (re)insurance markets, proactively shift our business mix across market cycles, and produce superior underwriting returns.

Headquartered in Bermuda, with worldwide offices including Ireland and the UK, Fidelis Insurance operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For additional information about Fidelis Insurance, our people, and our products please visit our website at www.FidelisInsurance.com.

