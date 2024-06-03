EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Financial Condition Report ("FCR") covers the Business and Performance, System of Governance, Risk Profile, Valuation for Solvency Purposes, and Capital Management of the Fidelis Insurance Group and its subsidiaries, as well as Fidelis Insurance Bermuda Limited ("FIBL") and its subsidiaries, on a separate basis where appropriate. The report details the Group's risk profile and its solvency and capital needs and examines how the governance framework and risk management processes support it in identifying, monitoring, and assessing these needs. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited ("Fidelis", "FIHL", or "the Company") and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the "Group" within this FCR.

FIBL owns 100% of a UK holding company, Fidelis European Holdings Limited, ("FEHL"), which in turn owns 100% of an Irish insurance company, Fidelis Insurance Ireland DAC ("FIID"). These three entities are referred to as the "FIBL Group" within this FCR and all numbers quoted for the FIBL Group are on a consolidated basis.

A copy of this report is available on the Company's website: https://investors.fidelisinsurance.com/financials/Other- Financial-Results/default.aspx

The administrative body that has ultimate responsibility for all these matters is the FIHL Board of Directors, with the assistance of various governance and control functions which are in place to monitor and manage the business.

Throughout this document we have used acronyms and defined these in the glossary, please refer to page 50.

BUSINESS AND PERFORMANCE

FIHL is a holding company which was incorporated under the laws of Bermuda on 22 August 2014. The Group provides Specialty and Bespoke insurance and Reinsurance, pursuant to our strategic partnership with The Fidelis Partnership (as defined below). Fidelis' principal operating subsidiaries are:

FIBL, is a Class 4 Bermuda domiciled company which writes most of the Group's Reinsurance business, as well as writing Specialty and Bespoke lines. FIBL is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. FIBL acts as the designated insurer of the Group.

Fidelis Underwriting Limited ("FUL"), is a U.K. domiciled company which principally writes Specialty and Bespoke insurance, as well as Reinsurance. FUL is regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority.

FIID, is a Republic of Ireland domiciled company that writes Specialty and Bespoke insurance and reinsurance within the European Economic Area. FIID is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. FIID is owned by a UK holding company that is 100% owned by FIBL.

FIHL (UK) Services Limited ("FSL"), is a U.K service company that also has a branch in the Republic of Ireland.

RISK PROFILE

The Group is exposed to risks from several sources. These include non-life underwriting risk, market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, strategic risk, group risk and emerging risk. The primary risk to the the Group is underwriting risk. There were no material changes to the Group's key risk areas in 2023. Each of these risk areas is described in more detail in section C.

The Group undertakes various stress and scenario testing on a quarterly basis to confirm the adequacy of the capital and liquidity in respect of both the regulatory requirements and the maintenance of the Group's credit rating. The tests are designed to simulate extreme but possible scenarios affecting investments, underwriting and operations either individually or in combination.

Based on the latest results of these tests, management of the Group believes that it has sufficient capital and liquidity to comply with the contractual obligations of the organisation and regulatory requirements upon experiencing such scenarios.

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED & FIDELIS INSURANCE BERMUDA LIMITED

FINANCIAL CONDITION REPORT FOR THE YEAR FROM 1 JANUARY 2023 TO 31 DECEMBER 2023