Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL), a leading global specialty insurance company, will hold its second quarter 2023 earnings call on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 8:00a.m. ET.

The company expects to issue its second quarter earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. These documents will be available on the company’s investor website at https://investors.fidelisinsurance.com.

A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fidelisinsurance.com/ or by dialing 1-888-886-7786, passcode 75406823. A recording of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event concludes and will be archived on the site for one year.

About Fidelis

Fidelis Insurance Group (“FIHL”) is a global (re)insurance company, headquartered in Bermuda with offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our business focuses on three pillars: Specialty, Bespoke, and Reinsurance. We manage volatility thorough our balanced and diversified portfolio. Our strong capital position provides us with the flexibility to engage in attractive underwriting opportunities.

