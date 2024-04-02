Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) ("Fidelis Insurance Group" or the "Company") today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after the close of the financial markets. These documents will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investors.fidelisinsurance.com.

Dan Burrows, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Allan Decleir, Group Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question-and-answer period, on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-888-886-7786 (U.S. callers), or 1-206-962-3782 (international callers), and entering the passcode 55112324 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fidelisinsurance.com.

About Fidelis Insurance Group

Fidelis Insurance Group is a global specialty insurer, leveraging strategic partnerships to offer innovative and tailored insurance solutions.

We have a highly diversified portfolio focused on three segments: Specialty, Bespoke, and Reinsurance, which we believe allows us to take advantage of the opportunities presented by evolving (re)insurance markets, proactively shift our business mix across market cycles, and produce superior underwriting returns.

Headquartered in Bermuda, with worldwide offices including Ireland and the UK, Fidelis Insurance Group operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, A- from S&P and A3 from Moody’s. For additional information about Fidelis Insurance, our people, and our products please visit our website at www.FidelisInsurance.com.

