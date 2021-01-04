Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Asian Values PLC    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:35:27 am
415 GBX   +0.73%
03:01aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2020
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : AGM Statement
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Asian Values : Blocklisting - Interim Review

01/04/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 January 2021

Name of applicant: Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Name of scheme: General Corporate Purposes
Period of return: From: 1 July 2020 To: 31 December 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): N/A
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

   

Name of contact: Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 01737 837846

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
03:01aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2020
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : AGM Statement
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Monthly Summary
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Portfolio Update
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : s) in Company
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ