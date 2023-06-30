Fidelity Asian Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region (excluding Japan). It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere. The Company invests in various sectors, such as financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology, consumer staples, materials, health care, utilities, energy, and communications services. It also invests in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, and cash and deposits. The Company's alternative investment fund manager is FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts