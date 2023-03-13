Advanced search
    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
2023-03-10
500.00 GBX   -0.79%
02/28Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
01/30Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
01/25Fidelity Asian Values Chairman to Take Same Post at TR Property Trust Investment
MT
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

03/13/2023
Fidelity Asian Values PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 31 January 2023 commences today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 12 April 2023.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

13 March 2023


