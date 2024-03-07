Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 31 January 2024 commences today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 8 April 2024.
The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347
7 March 2024