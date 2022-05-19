Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Asian Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 11:35:06 am EDT
433.00 GBX   -1.37%
11:36aFidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:35aFidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/18Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/19/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS               

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1. Name of the issuer

Fidelity Asian Values PLC		 2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(i) and (iii)
3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

Anthony Grahame Stott  		 4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N/A
5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1


Person referred to in 3		 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
7. Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

Anthony Grahame Stott		 8. State the nature of the transaction

Market purchase.
 
9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

5,000 ordinary shares		 10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

0.008%
11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A		 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A
13. Price per share or value of transaction

£4.37 per share		 14. Date and place of transaction

19 May 2022, London, UK
15. Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
30,000 ordinary shares (0.4%)		 16. Date issuer informed of transaction


19 May 2022  

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17. Date of grant

N/A
 		 18. Period during which or date on which exercisable
 
19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

N/A
 		 20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

N/A
21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

N/A
 		 22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

N/A
23. Any additional information
 		 24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

   

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Anna-Marie Davis for FIL Investments  International, Company Secretary                                          

Date of notification           19 May 2022                                                                       

Notes:  This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.

(1)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.

(2)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.

(3)   An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.

(4)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
11:36aFidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:35aFidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/18Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/17Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/13Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/11Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/10Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/03Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/29Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/28Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news