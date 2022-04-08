Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Asian Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 07:50:02 am EDT
456.00 GBX    0.00%
04/07Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/05Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/04Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Summary 
Summary

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company

04/08/2022 | 08:16am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003322319

Issuer Name

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.020000 0.000000 15.020000 10967992
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.990000 0.000000 14.990000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003322319 573645 10394347 0.790000 14.230000
Sub Total 8.A 10967992 15.020000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FIL Limited FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited FIDNOM 14.230000 0.000000 14.230000%
FIL Limited FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited GENPEP 0.790000 0.000000 0.790000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

FIL may exercise any voting rights attaching to Fidelity ISA or Fidelity Share plan clients beneficial share-holding unless the client has elected to exercise such rights themselves.

12. Date of Completion

08-Apr-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland


© PRNewswire 2022
