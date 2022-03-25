Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Asian Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/25 12:35:15 pm EDT
442 GBX   +0.45%
01:06pFidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/23Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/21Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/25/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 25 March 2022 the Company bought into Treasury 13,650 of its own shares at a price of 441.00 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 75,580,889 of which 2,415,660 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 73,165,229.

The above figure (73,165,229) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
01:06pFidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/23Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/21Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
03/01Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2022
PR
02/03Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
01/24Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
01/21Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/07Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
01/04Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change
PR
01/04Fidelity Asian Values PLC Appoints Matthew Sutherland as Non-Executive Director, Member..
CI
More news