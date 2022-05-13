Log in
    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/13 11:35:27 am EDT
436.00 GBX   +1.16%
11:51aFidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/11Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/10Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/13/2022 | 11:51am EDT
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 13 May 2022 the Company bought into Treasury 30,000 of its own shares at a price of 437.3333 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 75,580,889 of which 2,768,288 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 72,812,601.

The above figure (72,812,601) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2022
