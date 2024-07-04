Fidelity Asian Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Companyâs objective is to achieve capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region excluding Japan. It invests in securities of companies which have fundamental value that has not been recognized by the market. The Company is not restricted in terms of size or industry of companies included in the portfolio and may invest in unlisted securities. The Company may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes. It invests in various sectors, which includes financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, materials, real estate, energy, health care, utilities, information technology and communication services. Its alternative investment fund manager is FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts