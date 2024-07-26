FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the 'Company')

 

 

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

 

 

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

 

 

Number of shares repurchased:

30,000

Date of transaction:

26 July 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

493.930

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

493.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

494.000

 

 

Following this transaction, the Company has:

 

 

Issued Share Capital:

75,580,889

Total Shares held in Treasury:

4,515,333

Total Voting Rights:

71,065,556

 

 

Notes:

 

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

 

 

Contact:

 

George Bayer

 

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

 

020 7961 4240

 

 