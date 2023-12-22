as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired.

would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry

to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this authority which

whichever is the earlier, but so that this authority shall allow the Company

expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the

Company or to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities

(the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the

THAT the Directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally

until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which Financial

pence per ordinary share be paid to shareholders who appear on the

Meeting duly convened and held at 4 Cannon Street, London EC4M 5AB and virtually via the online Lumi AGM meeting platform on 29 November 2023 at 11.00am

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Res 12 THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 11, set out above, the Directors be and they are hereby authorised, pursuant to Sections 570- 573 of the Act, to allot equity securities (as defined in Section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority given by the said Resolution 11 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as Treasury shares for cash, as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited:

to the allotment of equity securities or sale of Treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,889,522 (approximately 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company (including Treasury shares) as at 11 October 2023); and by the condition that allotments of equity securities or sales of Treasury shares may only be made pursuant to this authority at a price of not less than the net asset value per ordinary share.

and this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date 15 months after the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that this authority shall allow the Company to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this authority, and the Directors may allot equity securities in relation to such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired.

Res 13 THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693 of the Act) of ordinary shares of 25 pence each (the "shares") in the capital of the Company provided that:

the maximum number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 10,767,217 shares; the minimum price which may be paid for a share is 25 pence; the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for each share is the higher of:

5% above the average of the middle market quotations for the shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange Official List for the five business days preceding the date of purchase; and the higher of the price quoted of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the London Stock Exchange at the time the purchase is carried out;