Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Asian Values PLC    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/22 11:35:14 am
347 GBX   -1.42%
12:09pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/21FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/21FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Monthly Summary
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Asian Values : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 22 September 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 10,043 of its own shares at a price of 347.876232 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 75,580,889 of which 1,996,434 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 73,584,455.

The above figure (73,584,455) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
12:09pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/21FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/21FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Monthly Summary
PR
09/17FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/15FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/04FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transactions in a close period
PR
09/03FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/27FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/18FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group